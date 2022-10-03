BEASTARS Manga Creator Draws Italian Rock Band Måneskin

An illustration by BEASTARS creator Paru Itagaki commemorating a collaboration between the BEASTARS series and Italian rock band Måneskin has recently been released.

Image via Comic Natalie

The illustration depicts BEASTARS characters Juno, Legosi, Haru, and Louis mingling with Måneskin guitarist Thomas Reggi, drummer Ethan Torchio, bassist Victoria De Angelis , and vocalist Damiano David. The collaboration was realized after Damiano, an avid anime fan, mentioned " BEASTARS " as one of his favorite works. At Måneskin's solo concert in Japan on August 18, Itagaki and the band members met backstage for the first time, and Itagaki drew the illustration on the spot.

A video of Itagaki and Måneskin's meeting is available on Sony Music Japan's YouTube channel:

Comments by Damiano and Itagaki on the collaboration were also included under the video's description.

From Damiano:

“It's such an honor to be a little part of the world of BEASTARS , one of my top favorites. The characters are animals, but they are even more humans than us and the worldview they create… the idea of coming up with this worldview is really amazing. When I watch it, I actually forget that they are animals; there are so many things relatable as humans. I think it's one of the deepest in terms of meaning and structure in the anime I have seen; it's really meaningful and emotional.”

From Itagaki:

“I am looking forward to the collaboration with Måneskin. As the author, I had a very precious experience of meeting the four members in person; they were very tall, kind, dazzling… they were stars. Although we are usually at different places, Måneskin on stage and myself at the desk, I feel very much honored to be in the same room thanks to the collaboration. Thank you very much!”

Måneskin is an Italian rock band composed of vocalist Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi, bassist Victoria De Angelis, and drummer Ethan Torchio. They rose to prominence and international stardom after earning top spots in the Italian talent show X Factor in 2017 and Eurovision Song Contest for Italy in 2021. The band's latest single, "The Loneliest", is slated to release on October 7.

The first BEASTARS television anime debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan on July 15.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Sony Music Japan YouTube channel