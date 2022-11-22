Free Comic Book Day 2023 Lineup Includes Shaman King Flowers, Choujin X

Diamond Comic Distributors announced last Wednesday the full lineup of titles for Free Comic Book Day 2023. A preview of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King Flowers and Sui Ishida 's Choujin X are among the available titles.

The Gold Sponsor titles include Viz Media 's preview of Sui Ishida 's Choujin X and Shu Sakuratani 's Rooster Fighter manga. Kodansha Comics will present an all-ages sampler that includes Takayuki Mizushina 's Lovely Muco! .

Kodansha 's Silver Sponsor titles are Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King Flowers and Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun ) . Viz's titles are Kokonasu Rumba 's Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary (Atsumare Doubutsu no Mori : Mujintо̄ Diary) and Hirokazu Hikawa 's Kirby manga Mania .

Other titles of interest for fans of Japanese manga include issue #0 of Street Fighter 6: The Comic Book Series . Udon Entertainment is collaborating with CAPCOM to produce the comic based on the upcoming Street Fighter 6 fighting game.

The event will take place on May 6 at participating comic shops worldwide.

Every year, Free Comic Book Day allows fans to obtain a selection of free comic book titles at participating comic book shops worldwide. A complete listing of all the participating titles is available at the Free Comic Book Day website.

Source: Press Release