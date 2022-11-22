Interest
Free Comic Book Day 2023 Lineup Includes Shaman King Flowers, Choujin X
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Diamond Comic Distributors announced last Wednesday the full lineup of titles for Free Comic Book Day 2023. A preview of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King Flowers and Sui Ishida's Choujin X are among the available titles.
The Gold Sponsor titles include Viz Media's preview of Sui Ishida's Choujin X and Shu Sakuratani's Rooster Fighter manga. Kodansha Comics will present an all-ages sampler that includes Takayuki Mizushina's Lovely Muco!.
Kodansha's Silver Sponsor titles are Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King Flowers and Osamu Nishi's Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun). Viz's titles are Kokonasu Rumba's Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary (Atsumare Doubutsu no Mori: Mujintо̄ Diary) and Hirokazu Hikawa's Kirby manga Mania.
Other titles of interest for fans of Japanese manga include issue #0 of Street Fighter 6: The Comic Book Series. Udon Entertainment is collaborating with CAPCOM to produce the comic based on the upcoming Street Fighter 6 fighting game.
The event will take place on May 6 at participating comic shops worldwide.
Every year, Free Comic Book Day allows fans to obtain a selection of free comic book titles at participating comic book shops worldwide. A complete listing of all the participating titles is available at the Free Comic Book Day website.
Source: Press Release