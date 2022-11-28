Studio Ghibli Returns For Brush Painting-Inspired TV Ad

In 2010, Studio Ghibli began creating animated ads for the Nisshin Seifun Group , a Japanese food and manufacturing conglomerate. The group began streaming its fourth ad on Monday.

Like the first three ads that aired between 2010-2015, the ad stars Konyara, a cat that Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki himself drew, along with the kittens Ko-Konyara, Kuroneko, and Buchi. The art style is inspired by sumi-e (traditional Japanese brush painting).

Toshio Suzuki served as the commercial's producer. Katsuya Kondo ( From Up On Poppy Hill character designer) oversaw and animated the ad. Akiko Yano ( My Neighbors the Yamadas ) wrote and sang the new "Konyara and the Food Sonog" song used in the commercial.

[Via Catsuka]