Studio Ghibli Returns For Brush Painting-Inspired TV Ad
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Ghibli created animated ads for Nisshin Seifun Group between 2010-2015
In 2010, Studio Ghibli began creating animated ads for the Nisshin Seifun Group, a Japanese food and manufacturing conglomerate. The group began streaming its fourth ad on Monday.
Like the first three ads that aired between 2010-2015, the ad stars Konyara, a cat that Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki himself drew, along with the kittens Ko-Konyara, Kuroneko, and Buchi. The art style is inspired by sumi-e (traditional Japanese brush painting).
Toshio Suzuki served as the commercial's producer. Katsuya Kondo (From Up On Poppy Hill character designer) oversaw and animated the ad. Akiko Yano (My Neighbors the Yamadas) wrote and sang the new "Konyara and the Food Sonog" song used in the commercial.
[Via Catsuka]