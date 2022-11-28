×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Studio Ghibli Returns For Brush Painting-Inspired TV Ad

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Ghibli created animated ads for Nisshin Seifun Group between 2010-2015

In 2010, Studio Ghibli began creating animated ads for the Nisshin Seifun Group, a Japanese food and manufacturing conglomerate. The group began streaming its fourth ad on Monday.

Like the first three ads that aired between 2010-2015, the ad stars Konyara, a cat that Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki himself drew, along with the kittens Ko-Konyara, Kuroneko, and Buchi. The art style is inspired by sumi-e (traditional Japanese brush painting).

Toshio Suzuki served as the commercial's producer. Katsuya Kondo (From Up On Poppy Hill character designer) oversaw and animated the ad. Akiko Yano (My Neighbors the Yamadas) wrote and sang the new "Konyara and the Food Sonog" song used in the commercial.

[Via Catsuka]

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives