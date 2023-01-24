Voice Actress Nozomi Yamamoto Announces Pregnancy

Voice actress Nozomi Yamamoto announced in a handwritten message on Twitter on Saturday that she is pregnant. She elaborated that she initially thought of announcing it after she had successfully given birth, but she decided it was better to announce it now due to the pregnancy's influence on her work.

©VIMS

Yamamoto is expecting to deliver the child in spring and is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy. Although this period is referred to as the "stable period" of a pregnancy, Yamamoto remarked that she feels anxious about being able to deliver the baby safely. Nevertheless, she wrote that whenever she has a medical checkup and witnesses her child's growth, she is moved and filled with hope for the future.

Finally, she wrote that although she is experiencing many uncertainties during this period, she hopes to continue working for as long as she is physically capable of it. She thanked everyone for their assistance and understanding and asked her fans to continue watching over her warmly.

Yamamoto announced that she married an "ordinary man" (someone not in the entertainment industry) in January 2020.

Yamamoto's anime roles have included The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ' Rika Jōgasaki, Wake Up, Girls! 's Moka Suzuki, Haganai 's Yukimura Kusunoki, Love Live! School idol project 's Fumiko, and PriPara 's Cosmo Hōjō. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Ange Vierge , Joshiraku , Idol Incidents , and Genshiken: Second Generation .

[Via Otakomu]