Attack on Titan Lead Yuuki Kaji & Ayana Taketatsu's Baby Makes Voice-Acting Debut in Finale

Months-old baby makes cameo in Saturday's finale

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS

What's the earliest voice-acting debut you can think of? How about zero years old?and's months-old baby achieved that when the baby's voice debuted in the) Part 2 anime finale this past Saturday — voicing a crying baby, of course.

Under the guidance of the anime's sound director Masafumi Mima , Kaji (who voices the lead Eren Jaeger in the anime) sent many recordings of his and Taketatsu's baby to the production. As for the reason for using their baby's voice, the anime's staff stated that the anime's finale had a theme of "inheritance" and "succession," so it would be symbolic to use the baby's voice.

Kaji and Taketatsu registered their marriage on June 23, 2019, which was also Taketatsu's 30th birthday. The couple announced the birth of their first child on November 3, 2022.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 2 premiered on Saturday, November 4 on the NHK General channel. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the finale.

Source: Oricon via Yara-on!