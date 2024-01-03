Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part IX

From robots to fantasy, more New Year greetings from across the anime world!

The late, great Osamu Tezuka 's production company and Go Nagai 's Dynamic Production , among many others, send their New Year greetings!

Image via twitter.com ©衣笠彰梧・KADOKAWA刊／ようこそ実力至上主義の教室へ2製作委員会

Dynamic Productions ( Go Nagai )

Image via twitter.com Go Nagai/© 2007 DYNAMICPRODUCTION, DYNAMICPLANNING, SHIRANUIPRO All Rights Reserved.

Image via twitter.com ©伊科田海／集英社

Image via twitter.com © Mizuho Kusanagi

Image via twitter.com ©ツインエンジン

Image via twitter.com ©峰浪りょう／集英社

Image via twitter.com © MQ／ANX・MMPR

Image via twitter.com ©武井宏之・講談社／SHAMAN KING FLOWERS Project.

Image via twitter.com © Studio M2

Image via twitter.com ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS

IIlustration by

Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings ( nengajō ) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

Thanks to Sarcataclysmal for the tips!