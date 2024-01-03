×
Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part IX

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross, Adriana Hazra, & Joanna Cayanan
From robots to fantasy, more New Year greetings from across the anime world!

The late, great Osamu Tezuka's production company and Go Nagai's Dynamic Production, among many others, send their New Year greetings!

Classroom of the Elite

gcug_o7aiaaxhz4
Image via twitter.com
©衣笠彰梧・KADOKAWA刊／ようこそ実力至上主義の教室へ2製作委員会

Dynamic Productions (Go Nagai)

gcmxnakbkae-y_l
Image via twitter.com
Go Nagai/© 2007 DYNAMICPRODUCTION, DYNAMICPLANNING, SHIRANUIPRO All Rights Reserved.

Kai Ikada (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!)

gcti4dzasaafiuo
Image via twitter.com
©伊科田海／集英社

Mizuho Kusanagi

gcr9t8ka4aaykaq
Image via twitter.com
© Mizuho Kusanagi

Mononoke

gcq70lhaeaabn77
Image via twitter.com
©ツインエンジン

Ryo Minenami

gcufrqhbgaagcdx
Image via twitter.com
©峰浪りょう／集英社

SHAFT (Madoka Magica)

IIlustration by Hiroto Nagata
nymado
Image via twitter.com
© MQ／ANX・MMPR

Shaman King Flowers

gcgbznka4aaaah1
Image via twitter.com
©武井宏之・講談社／SHAMAN KING FLOWERS Project.

Studio M2 (Pluto)

gcrgjtvaiae_slv
Image via twitter.com
© Studio M2

Tezuka Productions

gctdam4awaawgjj.png
Image via twitter.com
©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS

Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

Thanks to Sarcataclysmal for the tips!

follow-up of Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part VIII
