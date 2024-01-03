Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part IX
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross, Adriana Hazra, & Joanna Cayanan
From robots to fantasy, more New Year greetings from across the anime world!
The late, great Osamu Tezuka's production company and Go Nagai's Dynamic Production, among many others, send their New Year greetings!
Classroom of the Elite
Dynamic Productions (Go Nagai)
Kai Ikada (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!)
Mizuho Kusanagi
Mononoke
Ryo Minenami
SHAFT (Madoka Magica)IIlustration by Hiroto Nagata
Shaman King Flowers
Studio M2 (Pluto)
Tezuka Productions
Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!
Thanks to Sarcataclysmal for the tips!