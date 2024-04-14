Taste Naruto's Ichiraku Ramen in Real Life in Silverlake Ramen Campaign

Savor a bowl before the team-up ends on July 7

Step inside the world of Naruto in the newest collaboration with the Los Angeles-based Silverlake Ramen restaurant franchise.

Image courtesy of Silverlake Ramen

From March 30 to July 7, many locations of the ramen joint across the United States have been decked out in interior and exterior décor straight out of the anime to bring the series' Ichiraku Ramen to real life.

The collaboration features a special themed menu with Silverlake's "Classic" Ramen and a Narutomaki Fishcake. Hungry fans can chow down on the Classic in two different combos, with combo 1 featuring a collaboration headband and combo 2 including a Naruto T-shirt.

Image courtesy of Silverlake Ramen

If fans are still hungry for more, the restaurants also sell Naruto goods and themed tableware.

Image courtesy of Silverlake Ramen

Image courtesy of Silverlake Ramen

Silverlake's California, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington and Texas restaurants feature the collaboration.

Masashi Kishimoto 's ninja series has taken to expanding the world of Boruto in new real-world attractions, such as the "NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO" section in the "Nijigen no Mori" (2D Forest) theme park in the Prefectural Awajishima Park in Hyōgo Prefecture in 2019.

The franchise even explored the world of fine art with an exhibit in Roppongi Hills in 2015.

When it comes to the world of dining, this isn't the first attempt to give the anime's famous ramen shop three dimensions. The now-closed Weekly Shonen Jump theme park Jump World featured an exact replica of the shop in Tokyo and even replicated menu items from the show in 2014.

Source: Press release