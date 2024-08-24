Mashle: Magic and Muscles Finally Gets a Collaboration with Beard Papa's in the U.S.

Munch like Mash on themed cream puffs in all 42 Beard Papa's stores in December

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Mashle: Magic and Muscles fans in the U.S., your time has come! Aniplex of America announced at Anime NYC on Saturday that the anime is getting a collaboration with the famed Beard Papa's cream puff chain this December.

Image courtesy of Aniplex of America

The collaboration will take place at all 42 stores in the U.S. with Mashle -themed flavors and merchandise with purchase of the cream puffs. Stores will also host contests and giveaways.

Beard Papa's is arguably the most well-known cream puff chain in Japan. It was founded in Osaka in 1999, and has stores not just in the U.S. and Japan but also in Australia, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Canada.

The U.S. chain has stores located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Texas, and Washington.

The first television anime of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga premiered in Japan in April 2023. The second season premiered on January 6. The anime will get a sequel. The overall anime project is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020, and ended in July 2023. The franchise also includes several novels and a stage play adaptation.

Source: E-mail correspondence