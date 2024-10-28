Voice Actress Ayaka Suwa Announces Daughter's Birth

Ayaka Suwa , voice of Mujina from SSSS.Dynazenon and A2 from NieR:Automata , announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that she has given birth to a baby girl.

To everyone,



This is a personal matter, but I recently gave birth to a healthy baby girl.🌸



I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the people involved who have supported me and shown me their kindness since before the birth.🙇‍♀️✨



And to everyone who have always watched over me and supported me, thank you so much.🌸



It's all new to me and I'm still inexperienced, but every day I'm moved by my child's every move.☺️ I'm also looking forward to gradually returning to work!



I'll do my best to deliver even more wonderful things to you all!!!✨

I hope you will continue to support me and watch over me with kindness.🌸



I will continue to work hard every day✨

Thank you for your support(^^)

As of press time, Suwa has received over 700 replies, a majority of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues. One of note is from Asuka Nishi , her co-star in the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime. In her message, Nishi expressed her congratulations and desire to hold the hand of Suwa's daughter.

So cute!! I want to hold her hand!🥰💕

Congratulations on the birth of your baby, Suwa-chan!!❤️ I hope You're well🥺🥺🍼

Let me come and see you when things have calmed down🥹💓✨

Suwa and Smile Down the Runway manga creator Kotoba Inoya announced their marriage in January 2023. Inoya also celebrated their newborn daughter, and vowed to give all he's got into his work and home for a long life's journey with his family.

I will do my best in my work, home life, and health so I can live a long and happy life with my wife and daughter!!!

My wife and I look forward to your continued support!!!

Suwa has also appeared in Assassination Classroom as Tōka Yada, Duel Masters King Max as Himiko, Let's Make a Mug Too as Yukari Ōsawa, Trinity Seven as Hijiri Kasuga, Yowamushi Pedal as Miki Kanazaki, The Demon Girl Next Door as Sion Ogura, Extreme Hearts as Sanae, KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! as Chris, Fairy gone as Clara Kisenaria, and Smile Down the Runway as Fumiyo Niinuma, among others.