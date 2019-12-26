Adachi to Shimamura TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Staff, More Cast

Visual also revealed for series premiering in 2020

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Hitoma Iruma 's Adachi and Shimamura ( Adachi to Shimamura ) yuri novel series began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Friday. The video reveals more cast members and the show's staff.

The newly announced cast members include:

Manami Numakura as Hino

as Hino Reina Ueda as Nagafuji

as Nagafuji Iori Saeki as Yashiro Chikama

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack , Astro Boy: Shinsen-gumi ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Hinamatsuri ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Shizue Kaneko ( Lost Song , How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord , If Her Flag Breaks ) is designing the characters.

The site also revealed a new visual.

The anime will premiere in 2020 on the TBS channel. The show will star Akari Kitō as Adachi and Miku Itō as Shimamura.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume digitally and in print on June 2, 2020, and it describes the novel series:

Adachi and Shimamura, two young women who attend the same high school, are inseparable friends. Whether playing table tennis, chatting about favorite TV shows, or just relaxing together, they're happy to share their days. When Adachi's friendship turns into romantic attraction, the relationship begins to change, one day at a time.

Iruma launched the novel series in Dengeki Bunko Magazine in 2013 with illustrations by Non . Mani drew a three-volume manga adaptation of the novel series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website from 2016 to 2017. Moke Yuzuhara launched a new manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine on May 25.

