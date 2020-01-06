Drifting Dragons TV Anime Casts Ayane Sakura, Sayaka Senbongi, Maaya Sakamoto, Kiyonobu Suzuki

Series premieres on Wednesday

The official website for the television anime of Taku Kuwabara 's Drifting Dragons ( Kūtei Dragons ) manga announced four new cast members on Monday. The website also began streaming a video that previews the beginning of the anime's first episode.

The newly announced cast includes:

(Note: character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

Ayane Sakura as Katja



Sayaka Senbongi as Nanami



Maaya Sakamoto as Ascella



Kiyonobu Suzuki as Ura



The series will premiere on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block on Wednesday at 24:55 (effectively Thursday at 12:55 a.m.). The anime will also air on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , TV Nishinippon , Hokkaido Bunka Hōsō , and BS Fuji . The show will stream exclusively on Netflix , and the entire series will begin streaming on Thursday .

The anime's main cast includes:

(Note: character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

Sora Amamiya as Takita



Tomoaki Maeno as Mika



Sōma Saitō as Giraud



Kana Hanazawa as Vanabelle



The cast also includes:

Tadahiro Yoshihira is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures , and Makoto Uezu is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director.

Yoh Kamiyama is performing the opening theme song "Gunjō" (Ultramarine). Four-member female rock band Red Park ( Akai Kōen ) is performing the ending theme song "Zettai Reido" (Absolute Zero).

Kodansha Comics began releasing the series digitally in December 2017, and released the fifth volume digitally on December 3. The first volume shipped in print on December 17. The company describes the series:

The draking vessel Quin Zaza soars through the skies, hunting dragons that hide in the clouds. A single big catch means full coffers and all the meat they can eat, while failure means an empty wallet and an even emptier stomach. Join us as we log the crew's grand adventures, chasing dreams of the sky, dragons, and gourmet cooking!

Kuwabara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled volume on November 7.

A serialized novel in the franchise debuted in the Da Vinci magazine in May 2019. The novel focuses on Vanabelle and other original female characters. Kuwabara is drawing illustrations for the novel.