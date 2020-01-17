Shinkalion Anime Film's 1st 3 Minutes Streamed With Hatsune Miku vs. Godzilla Battle

Film opened in Japan on December 27

Yahoo! Movies Japan began streaming the first three minutes of Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), the anime film based on its Shinkalion toy line, on Friday. The video previews a battle between the character Hatsune Miku and Godzilla. Shinkalion 's Hatsune Miku character is based on the popular Vocaloid character, but with a name written with different characters in Japanese.

The Hatsune Miku character first appeared in the anime in the show's 15th episode in 2018, while Godzilla is a new collaboration. The show has previously featured characters from the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime.

The film opened in Japan on December 27, and ranked at #8 in its opening weekend.

The film centers around ALFA-X, JR East Japan 's experimental prototype for the next generation of shinkansen bullet trains.

Rie Kugimiya plays a nine-year-old Hokuto, the father of protagonist Hayato. Hokuto travels from the past to the present and helps Hayato protect Earth from a new threat, and also to find his way back to his own time. Kentaro Ito and Kōtarō Yoshida play the antagonists Nahane and Ohanef, respectively.

Takahiro Ikezoe ( Show By Rock!! , PriPri Chii-chan!! ) returned to direct the film at OLM. Writer Kento Shimoyama ( Bleach , Armed Girl's Machiavellism ), character designer Yuka Aono ( Brave Beats ), mechanical designer Keita Hattori , musical composer Toshiyuki Watanabe ( Giovanni's Island , Space Brothers ), and sound director Masafumi Mima ( Attack on Titan , Valvrave the Liberator ) all also returned. Synergy SP collaborated on the animation production, and SMDE produced the CG animation. BOYS AND MEN performed the film's theme song "Gattan Gotton Go!"

In the television anime's story, Hayato Hayasugi (his last name is a pun on the words for "too fast") and other children serve as conductors to pilot the Shinkalion. The children must work together with the adults of the "Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute" (SUEI) to defeat a monster that looks like a jet black bullet train.

The Shinkalion robots are various models of real-life Japanese bullet trains (shinkansen) that transform into robots to fight an unknown evil to protect the safety and peace of Japan.

The anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June last year.

