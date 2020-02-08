Shizuka Itou, Hiroki Yasumoto Join Cast of Healin' Good Precure Anime

Toei Animation announced two more cast members on Saturday for the Healin' Good Precure , the 17th and newest Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series (character name spellings are not confirmed).

Shizuka Itou as Cindoine



Hiroki Yasumoto as Guaiwal



The anime premiered on ABC and TV Asahi on February 2 at 8:30 a.m. (the same timeslot as the previous series). Toei Animation is streaming the first episode worldwide (without subtitles) on YouTube until March 31. The studio will also stream the second episode on YouTube starting on Sunday until March 31.

In the new show's story, the Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

The anime stars:

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist. Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch!!" while Machico is singing the ending theme song "Miracle–to Link Ring!."

Futago Kamikita launched a manga for Healin' Good Precure in the March issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine on February 3.

Source: MoCa News