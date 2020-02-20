Sol Levante 4K Netflix Anime Debuts on March 23

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Netflix and Production I.G 's Sol Levante anime will debut on Netflix on March 23. The anime is an experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G to produce the first hand-drawn anime with 4K HDR quality.

The anime was originally planned to premiere last fall through Netflix 's premium plan.

Netflix creative technology engineer Haruka Miyagawa is supervising, and Production I.G 's Akira Saitoh ( Blood+ special effects, Otogi Zoshi photography) is directing the project. Saitoh previously stated regarding the project, "There are hurdles like equipment, and 4K and HDR are undeveloped fields in the industry." Saitoh added, "As expressive people, we always search for a chance to produce videos that are more beautiful."

The Animation Business Journal website noted in February 2019 that demand for anime with 4K resolution is expected to increase. The website believes Production I.G and Netflix 's production will push the boundaries of Japan's hand-drawn anime. The project aims to use the newest technology and production techniques with the expertise of Production I.G and creators.

Netflix announced in January 2018 that it formed a comprehensive business alliance with anime studios Production I.G and BONES . Netflix began streaming Production I.G 's B: The Beginning animated series worldwide simultaneously in March 2018, and it will get a second season.