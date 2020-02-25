Show By Rock!! Fes A Live Smartphone Game Reveals Videos, Spring Launch

Videos preview gameplay, animation & reveal DOKONJOFINGER, REIJINGSIGNAL bands

The staff of Square Enix 's new smartphone rhythm game, Show By Rock!! Fes A Live , revealed on Sunday that the game will launch for iOS and Android devices in spring 2020. The Show By Rock!! franchise 's official YouTube channel began streaming two videos.

The promotional introduction video previews the bands, gameplay, and animation.

The following video reveals and highlights two bands for the game, DOKONJOFINGER and REIJINGSIGNAL.

The game will feature 2D animation of familiar characters from Sanrio 's character project Show By Rock!! as well as the new characters from the simultaneously announced television anime Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! The game's official website is pre-registering players. The game will be free-to-play with in-game item purchases.

The new Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! anime premiered on Tokyo MX and other stations on January 9. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime will have 12 episodes.

The story centers on the band Mashumairesh!!!!, which includes guitarist and vocalist Howan ( Hikaru Tohno ) of fox lineage, guitarist and vocalist MashimaHimeko (Yūko Natsuyoshi) of striped cat lineage, bassist and vocalist Delmin ( Misaki Watada ) of the Devilmint Kiryū lineage, and drummer and vocalist Ruhuyu ( Aya Yamane ) of wolf-girl lineage.

Sanrio began distributing the Show By Rock!! game developed by geechs for iOS and Android in 2012. The original Show By Rock!! smartphone game ended service on December 26.