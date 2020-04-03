Summer Pockets Reflection Blue Game's Opening Movie Streamed

Updated version of Summer Pockets launches for PC in Japan on June 26

Visual Art's/Key began streaming the opening movie on Friday for Summer Pockets REFLECTION BLUE , the upcoming updated version of its Summer Pockets game. The video features the opening theme song "Asutaroa" performed by Konomi Suzuki .

The all-ages romance adventure game will launch for PC in Japan on June 26.

The game will feature a new heroine named Shiki Kamiyama, the promotion of the characters Miki Nomura and Shizuku Mizuori as heroines, a new route for the character Umi Katou, more slice-of-life scenarios, modifications to the table tennis mini-game, the addition of two theme songs, over 2 million (Japanese) characters of text in total, 130 new CG artwork, the addition of character songs playing throughout the game, and a new limited edition physical release of the game.

The game originally launched for PC in June 2018 in Japan. Visual Art's/Key and Prototype launched the game's Nintendo Switch version digitally and physically in Japan on June 20. The companies also released the game on smartphones. The game's English version launched for PC via Steam on February 6.

The game takes place in a rural district of a certain isolated island. The story focuses on "one nostalgic summer."

Jun Maeda ( Kanon , AIR , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) is credited with the original concept. Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Tsubasu Izumi ( Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka , Mashiroiro Symphony - The color of lovers ), and Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ) are credited with providing the original illustrations.

Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Kai ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), and Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ) wrote the scenario. Maeda composed the music with Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ), Donmaru ( planetarian , Little Busters! , Giniro, Haruka ), and Tomohiro Takeshita ( planetarian , Angel Beats! , Harmonia ).