Magatsu Wahrheit Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, 2020 TV Airing

NBCUniversal began streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime of KLab Games' Magatsu Wahrheit smartphone role-playing game on Thursday. The teaser (with its partial English subtitles) and the anime's newly launched official website reveal the anime's main cast, main staff, 2010 television broadcast premiere, and full title: Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst-.





The main cast members are:

Naoto Hosoda ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! , The Future Diary , Shuffle! ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab ( Miru Tights , Starlight Promises ), and Hosoda is also supervising the series scripts and co-writing them with Yūichirō Momose ( Africa Salaryman , Infinite Dendrogram , My First Girlfriend is a Gal ). Akiko Sugizono is designing the characters, and Hirotsugu Kakoi is directing the art. Masaru Yokoyama ( Fate/Apocrypha , 2019 Fruits Basket , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music.

The game takes place in a world full of both "Light" and despair. The "Mobile Army Corps" is the only entity able to stand up against the 10 "Lights" in order to keep the world from meeting its end.

Miwa Shōda ( Final Fantasy XII ) wrote the game's scenario, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the main theme. Hiroaki Ueno ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) and Yōko Tsukamoto ( Xenoblade X ) both drew concept art. Third Echoes ( Caligula ) is the character designer.

The game launched last April, and Thursday marked its first anniversary.

Source: Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- anime's website