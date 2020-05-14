News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 27-May 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The anime film of Yoru Sumino's I want to eat your pancreas novel aired on NHK-E on Saturday, May 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 1.7% rating.
The 2007 animated film Nezumi Monogatari - George to Gerald no Bōken aired on NHK-E on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:00 a.m., and it earned a 2.0% rating.
The Gekijōban Osaru no George 4 Ōji de Gozāru! anime film aired on NHK-E on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.9% rating.
TBS aired a "digest" episode for the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.2% rating. The finale episode of the series aired on March 17, and it earned a 15.4% rating.
Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 3 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 2 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri
|Fuji TV
|May 3 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.1
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|May 2 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 2 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.7
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|May 1 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|4.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 3 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.1
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 2 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|May 3 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.4
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 2 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.3
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)