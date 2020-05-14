News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 27-May 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
I want to eat your pancreas anime film earns 1.7% rating

The anime film of Yoru Sumino's I want to eat your pancreas novel aired on NHK-E on Saturday, May 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 1.7% rating.

The 2007 animated film Nezumi Monogatari - George to Gerald no Bōken aired on NHK-E on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:00 a.m., and it earned a 2.0% rating.

The Gekijōban Osaru no George 4 Ōji de Gozāru! anime film aired on NHK-E on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.9% rating.

TBS aired a "digest" episode for the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.2% rating. The finale episode of the series aired on March 17, and it earned a 15.4% rating.

Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 3 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.5
Detective Conan NTV May 2 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri Fuji TV May 3 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV May 2 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.4
Doraemon TV Asahi May 2 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.7
Soreike! Anpanman NTV May 1 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 4.3
One Piece Fuji TV May 3 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 2 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.9
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV May 3 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 2 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 20-26
