'The 8th son? Are you kidding me?' Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday the English dub cast for The 8th son? Are you kidding me? anime. The cast includes:

The English dub will premiere on Thursday, and new dubbed episodes will stream every Thursday. Crunchyroll recorded the dub with a remote cast.

The anime adaptation of Y.A.'s Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! light novel series premiered on April 2 in Japan, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The anime will have 12 episodes.

Tatsuo Miura (episode director for Kaiketsu Zorori , Mahō no Princess Minky Momo: Yume o Dakishimete , Okusama wa Maho Shojo ) is directing the series at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Fuzichoco is credited as the original character designer, and Keiji Tanabe ( Caligula , Good Luck Girl! ) is adapting those designs for animation. Takeshi Miyamoto ( Trickster script, Fullmetal Alchemist live-action film screenplay) is handling the series composition. Catherina Ancient Music Ensemble , which plays Middle Ages-era and Renaissance-era European instruments, will perform music for the anime. Minako Seki ( Kingdom both seasons, Black Clover ) is also composing music for the anime.

The novels' story begins with Shingo Ichinomiya, a normal, average employee for a trading company. He wakes up one day to find himself inhabiting the body of Wendelin — a five-year-old boy, and the eighth son of a destitute noble family in a fantasy world.

Y.A. began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in June 2013, and ended it in March 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( R.O.D Rehabilitation ) in September 2015. Hiroki Kusumoto has been drawing a manga adaptation of the story on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website since 2015.

Source: Crunchyroll