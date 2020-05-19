Jujutsu Kaisen Anime's Video Reveals New Cast, Staff, October Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals more cast, staff, and the anime's October premiere.

joins the cast as the character Sukuna Ryōmen.

Sunghoo Park ( The God of High School ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Banana Fish , Vinland Saga ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu ( His and Her Circumstances , Yuri!!! on Ice , Parasyte -the maxim- ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi , Yoshimasa Terui , and Arisa Okehazama are composing the music.

The anime will premiere in the "Super Animeism" block on MBS , TBS and their affiliates in October, and will air on Fridays at 25:25 (effectively, Saturdays at 1:25 a.m.)

The previously announced cast members include:

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When the company then switched to its new Shonen Jump model, it began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Viz Media published the third volume in print on April 7. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website, and it describes the manga:

For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori...

Akutami launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 10th volume on March 4, and will publish the manga's 11th volume on June 4.