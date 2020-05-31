Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Anime's 2nd Season Reveals More Cast, July 7 Premiere

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed additional cast members, the July 7 premiere date, and a new visual for the second season of the television anime of Yoshiyuki Nishi 's Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation manga on Monday.

The additional cast members include:

The anime will premiere on Animax on July 7, and will premiere on BS Skyper! on July 10, and on J Tele on July 15.

Funimation will stream the series with English subtitles and an English dub . The company will also dub the show's first season.

The show will feature a returning cast and staff. Previously announced new cast members include:

Shinya Takahashi as Hanao Ebisu, a judge and Goryō's loyal assistant ever since he was rescued by Goryō

as Hanao Ebisu, a judge and Goryō's loyal assistant ever since he was rescued by Goryō Yūsuke Kobayashi as Daranimaru Goryō, the new rival

as Daranimaru Goryō, the new rival Jiro Saito as Meiō Ruararie

as Meiō Ruararie Takehiro Hasu as Yūri

ZAQ will perform the opening theme song "Inochi no Akashi" (Proof of Life) and Now on Air will perform the ending theme song "Proud Days."

The anime's first season premiered in August 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Nishi's original Muhyo to Roji no Mahōritsu Sōdan Jimusho ( Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) manga centers on Toru Muhyo, a prodigy and expert on magic law, and his assistant Jiro Kusano. The pair investigate supernatural incidents and dole out justice. The manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2004 to 2008. Shueisha published 18 compiled book volumes and 10 trade paperback (bunko) volumes for the series. Viz Media released all 18 volumes of the manga physically and digitally in North America.

Nishi launched the Muhyo to Roji no Mahōritsu Sōdan Jimusho : Mazoku Magushi-hen (Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation: Magical Genus Magic Tool Master Chapter) sequel manga on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in March 2018, and ended the series in March 2019. The two-volume manga follows Muhyo and his friends after they have grown a little after the conclusion of the first series.