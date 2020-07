Kemono Jihen Anime Reveals More Cast, More Staff, 2021 Debut

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga announced on Friday more cast members, more staff members, and the 2021 premiere for the anime. It also presented a new key visual:

The newly announced cast members are:

The newly announced staff members are:

The previously announced cast members include:

Natsumi Fujiwara as Kabane Kusaka (lower center in image above)

as Kabane Kusaka (lower center in image above) Junichi Suwabe as Kohachi Inugami (upper center)

as Kohachi Inugami (upper center) Ayumu Murase as Akira (right)

as Akira (right) Natsuki Hanae as Shiki Tademaru (left)

Masaya Fujimori ( You Are Umasou , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Noboru Kimura ( Amagami SS+ , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Gundam Build Divers ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Ensemble Stars! , ClassicaLoid episode director, animation director) is designing the characters.

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths in a strange incident. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016. The manga's 10th volume shipped on March 4.

Sources: Kemono Jihen anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie