TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Song Artists

Crunchyroll announced three more cast members and the theme song artists on Sunday for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , the television anime of Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon ( Tonikaku Kawaii ), at a panel at its Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event.

The new cast members include:

Yū Serizawa as Kaname Arisugawa



Sumire Uesaka as Aya Arisugawa



Konomi Kohara as Chitose Kaginoji





Akari Kitō performs the opening theme song "Koi no Uta (feat. Tsukasa Tsukuyomi)" (Song of Love (feat. Tsukasa Tsukuyomi)) as her character. DJ Yunomi wrote and arranged the song. KanoeRana performs the ending theme song "Tsuki to Hoshizora" (The Moon and the Starry Sky). The anime's composer " Endō. " composed the song.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on October 2 at 25:05 (effectively, October 3 at 1:05 a.m.), and it will also run on the YTV and BS NTV channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

Akari Kitō will star as Tsukasa, and Junya Enoki will star as Nasa.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs , and Kazuho Hyodo ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masakatsu Sasaki ( Saki , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is designing the characters while Goichi Iwahata is designing the props. Ritsuko Utagawa is serving as the color key artist, and Yukihiro Shibutani is directing the art. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound, and " Endō. " ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation ) is composing the music.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Viz Media announced in February that it will publish the manga in English this fall.