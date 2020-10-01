Voice Actor Yusuke Shirai Tests Positive for COVID-19 But Is Asymptomatic

Shirai is on hiatus from work, self-quarantining at home

Talent management agency Early Wing announced on Thursday that voice actor Yusuke Shirai has tested positive on a PCR test for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Shirai is currently self-quarantining at home and is on hiatus from work. He is currently asymptomatic, but is nevertheless following medical advice and focusing on recovery.

Shirai himself said that he was initially diagnosed with apparent symptoms of a cold. However, he decided to play it safe and have himself tested for COVID-19, and the test turned out positive. He hopes to focus on resting now and is eager to get back to work when he is able.

Shirai has voiced roles for such anime as IDOLiSH7 (Yamato Nikaidō), Divine Gate (Percival), Handa-kun (Kei Hanada), Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! (Io Naruko), Rilu Rilu Fairilu: Mahō no Kagami (Fairilurea), The [email protected] SideM (Haruna Wakazato), Space Battleship Tiramisu Zwei (Romeo Alpha), Ao-chan Can't Study! (Masaki Uehara), Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth (Takaomi Hiyama), Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? (Tora Kiso), and A3! Season Spring & Summer (Masumi Usui). He has voice roles in the upcoming Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima and WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! anime.

Source: Early Wing via Ota-Suke