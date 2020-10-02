Moriarty the Patriot Anime Casts Shizuka Ishigami, Takuya Satō, Nao Tōyama as Young Moriarty Brothers

Anime based on Sherlock Holmes' antagonist premieres on October 11

The official website for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga revealed on Thursday the cast members playing the younger versions of the three Moriarty brothers.

The newly announced cast includes:

Shizuka Ishigami as William James Moriarty (young)

Takuya Satō as Albert James Moriarty (young; Satō also voices the adult Albert)

Nao Tōyama as Louis James Moriarty (young)

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on October 11 at 10:30 p.m., and on BS11 and MBS on October 13. Funimation will begin streaming a "special first-look version" of the first episode of the Moriarty the Patriot anime for Funimation subscribers on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. EDT, a week ahead of the full broadcast premiere, which the company will begin streaming on October 11.

Sōma Saitō will voice protagonist William James Moriarty, who was adopted into the Moriarty family after he caught the eye of the Moriarty scion Albert. He was made the second son and granted the name William, and he is now a Professor of Mathematics and a Crime Consultant.

Takuya Satō plays Albert James Moriarty, the eldest among the Moriarty brothers. He persuaded his family to adopt the orphans William and Louis, and later conspired with them to murder their family in a fire. Now he is a lieutenant colonel in the British Army.

Chiaki Kobayashi plays Louis James Moriarty, William's biological younger brother. He admires his brother William greatly, to the extent that, during the fire the brothers set to murder their family, Louis willingly inflicted a burn on himself to make William's plan more convincing. Now he manages the Moriarty estates and manor.

Makoto Furukawa plays Sherlock Holmes, a consulting detective who uses his strong perception and deductive ability to assist in cases that the police are unable to solve by themselves.

Other cast members include:

Satoshi Hino as Sebastian Moran

as Sebastian Moran Yūto Uemura as Fred Porlock

as Fred Porlock Yūki Ono as John H. Watson

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto are in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Tasuku Hatanaka will perform the anime's opening theme song "DYING WISH," while STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the ending theme song "ALPHA."

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 12th compiled volume on July 3, and it will publish the 13th volume on November 4. Viz Media licensed the manga.

A novel for the franchise shipped in November 2018.