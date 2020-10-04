Yoshimasa Hosoya, Mamoru Miyano Star in Bōkyaku Battery Event Anime

This year's 44th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday the cast for the event anime adaptation of Eko Mikawa's Bōkyaku Battery baseball manga.

The anime will star:

The anime will stream as part of the "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020" event on October 11. The event will feature talk shows with the voice actors featured in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen anime, as well as a new video for Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the upcoming second season of Dr. Stone .

Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. The manga's eighth volume shipped on September 4.