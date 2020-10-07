Funimation Adds Clannad, Clannad After Story Anime in U.K., Ireland

Both anime begin streaming on Friday

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the Clannad and Clannad After Story anime on Friday in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Funimation describes the Clannad anime:

Tomoya Okazaki is depressed at the prospect of school. His days are spent considering the path which lies ahead of him, the shadow of his vacant alcoholic father constantly looming over his daily void. He meets a group of strange girls at his school, each with unique social problems, and begins to gain perspective on the deep loneliness he feels. When the drama club is established, paranormal turmoil unfolds and hearts are broken…

Funimation describes the Clannad After Story anime:

An alternate path opens up for Tomoya and Nagisa as they enter their second semester and head towards graduation. Beyond school, they look forward to a family of their own, though not without facing hardships and ultimately tragedy. After Story follows on from the original Clannad series and further expands on the themes of family, trust, and empathy.

Sentai Filmworks released both anime on home video, and HIDIVE is streaming both anime.

The television series is based on a visual novel franchise from developer Key . The original game launched in Japan in 2004. The original visual novel has been ported to PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PSP, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, and smartphones in Japan. Sekai Project released the Clannad visual novel on the PC via Steam in November 2015 after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Sekai Project released the Clannad : Side Stories visual novel on the PC via Steam in 2016. Prototype released the game for the PlayStation 4 in June 2018 in both English and Japanese. Prototype then launched the game for Nintendo Switch physically in Japan and digitally worldwide in July 2019. Limited Run Games will ship a physical edition of the Switch version in the West.

The game also inspired an anime movie.

Source: Funimation