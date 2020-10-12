Gundam Build Divers Battlogue Anime Reveals Staff, November 13 Debut

Sunrise revealed on Monday that Gundam Build Divers Battlogue , a new "Battlogue" anime work for the Gundam Build Divers anime franchise , will debut on November 13 on the official " Gundam Channel " on YouTube . Sunrise also revealed the staff for the anime.

Acclaimed mecha animation director Masami Obari helms the anime at Sunrise. Yasuyuki Muto , Kazuhiro Hara , and Shuri Toida from Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE return to pen the script, draw the original character designs, and draw the animation character designs, respectively. Shinya Kusumegi is also back from Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE as chief mecha animator. Studio Naya is drawing the backgrounds. Hideakira Kimura is composing the music.

The anime will depict fan-voted Gundam plastic model (Gunpla) battles. Sunrise launched a special site for voting for fans' favorite battles earlier this year in April.

Gundam Build Fighters , an entry in the Gundam Build franchise , similarly had the Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue anime in 2017. Like the new work, the Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue features "dream battles" with various situations and Gunpla.

The Gundam Build spinoff of the Gundam franchise began with the Gundam Build Fighters anime in 2013. The anime takes place in a world where people can build Gundam model kits and send them into battle against each other in a virtual battlefield. The franchise received a sequel with Gundam Build Fighters Try in 2015, and Gundam Build Divers in 2018.

Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE is the latest entry in the series, and it premiered last October. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it debuted in Japan. Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 , the second season, premiered on April 19 on Sunrise's Gundam Channel on YouTube , but episode 19 was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the show's production. The anime eventually resumed with episode 19 on July 9, and concluded with its 26th episode on Thursday . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it debuted.

Source: Gundam.info