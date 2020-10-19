SAG-AFTRA Lists English Dub for Kuroko's Basketball Anime

SAG-AFTRA began listing an English dub produced by Unforeseen Production Inc. for the Kuroko's Basketball anime in its database on Monday. SAG-AFTRA is listing the dub as a " Netflix Dubbing Agreement" with an "Active/Approved" signatory status.

The first anime season based on Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's manga aired from April-September 2012. The second season aired from October 2013-March 2014. The third season aired from January-June 2015. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons outside of Japan as they aired. Daisuki also streamed the third season.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

An up-and-coming power player, Taiga Kagami, is just back from America. When he comes to Seirin High School, he meets the super-ordinary boy, Tetsuya Kuroko. Kagami is shocked to find that Kuroko isn't good at basketball, in fact, he's bad! And he's so plain that he's impossible to see. But Kuroko's plainness lets him pass the ball around without the other team noticing him, and he's none other than the sixth member of the Miracle Generation.

The 30-volume Kuroko's Basketball manga serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2008-2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English.

The manga also inspired the Gekijōban Kuroko no Basuke Last Game film, which opened in Japan in March 2017, as well as a series of stage plays.

Source: SAG-AFTRA's database