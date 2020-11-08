That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2's Video Reveals New Cast, Song Artists

The official website for the second anime season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Storyteller" by TRUE , and also reveals new cast members. The site also revealed that STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the ending theme song.

The site also has a new mini-game titled "Rimuru Jump! Unique Skill: Hanerumono," where players touch the screen to make Rimuru jump to go to higher points.

The new cast members include:

The anime will premiere on January 12 in Japan.

Crunchyroll will stream the season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Funimation will stream the English-subtitled version on January 5, and it will stream an English dub at a date to be announced later.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The anime specifically adapted and is based on Kawakami's manga adaptation of the original novels.

The anime's second season will run two cours or two quarters of a year. The first cours will premiere in January 2021, while the second cours will premiere in July 2021. Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) will also get a television anime that will premiere in April 2021. Each of these anime were originally slated to premiere three months earlier, but were delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affecting their production schedules.