Voice Actor Banjou Ginga Recovers After COVID-19 Treatment

The voice-acting agency Aoni Production announced on Monday that voice actor Banjou Ginga has fully recovered after treatment for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The agency apologized for causing concern and inconvenience for fans and people involved in the industry, and added that Ginga will gradually return to work, while being mindful of his health.

Aoni Production reported on November 5 that Ginga had tested positive for COVID-19 that same day. The agency stated that Ginga had a sore throat in the early morning and went to a hospital to get a PCR test, which came back positive. Aoni Production stated that Ginga had no fever or cough, and his condition was stable.

Ginga is a prolific voice actor whose roles include Souther in Fist of the North Star , Gihren Zabi in Mobile Suit Gundam , Raymond Marley in Macross Plus , Senzaemon Nakiri in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Ultra Magnus in Transformers: Animated , Ramenman in Kinnikuman , Gilbert F. Altstein in Blood Blockade Battlefront , Harada in Touch , Commodore Perry in Space Dandy , Yosaku in Toriko , Daniel J. D'Arby in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc , and Cap. Jean-Paul Rochina in Armored Trooper Votoms , among many other roles.

Ginga took over the role of Riku Dold III in One Piece in 2014, and he also voiced the role of Morgan in One Piece . He is also known for his narration work, including in the Nichijou - My Ordinary Life anime.

Image via Aoni Production

Sources: Aoni Production, Oricon via Otakomu