Voice Actor Banjou Ginga Tests Positive for COVID-19

News website Oricon announced on Thursday that voice actor Banjou Ginga tested positive on Thursday for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Ginga's agency Aoni Production stated that Ginga had a sore throat in the early morning on Thursday and went to get a PCR test at a hospital, which came back positive. Aoni Production stated that Ginga has no fever or cough, and his condition is stable.

Ginga is a prolific voice actor whose roles include Souther in Fist of the North Star , Gihren Zabi in Mobile Suit Gundam , Raymond Marley in Macross Plus , Senzaemon Nakiri in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Ultra Magnus in Transformers: Animated , Ramenman in Kinnikuman , Gilbert F. Altstein in Blood Blockade Battlefront , Harada in Touch , Commodore Perry in Space Dandy , Yosaku in Toriko , Daniel J. D'Arby in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc , and Cap. Jean-Paul Rochina in Armored Trooper Votoms , among many other roles.

Ginga took over the role of Riku Dold III in One Piece in 2014, and he also voiced the role of Morgan in One Piece . He is also known for his narration work, including in the Nichijou - My Ordinary Life anime.

Image via Aoni Production

Source: Oricon