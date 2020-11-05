News
Voice Actor Banjou Ginga Tests Positive for COVID-19
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
News website Oricon announced on Thursday that voice actor Banjou Ginga tested positive on Thursday for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Ginga's agency Aoni Production stated that Ginga had a sore throat in the early morning on Thursday and went to get a PCR test at a hospital, which came back positive. Aoni Production stated that Ginga has no fever or cough, and his condition is stable.
Ginga is a prolific voice actor whose roles include Souther in Fist of the North Star, Gihren Zabi in Mobile Suit Gundam, Raymond Marley in Macross Plus, Senzaemon Nakiri in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Ultra Magnus in Transformers: Animated, Ramenman in Kinnikuman, Gilbert F. Altstein in Blood Blockade Battlefront, Harada in Touch, Commodore Perry in Space Dandy, Yosaku in Toriko, Daniel J. D'Arby in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc, and Cap. Jean-Paul Rochina in Armored Trooper Votoms, among many other roles.
Ginga took over the role of Riku Dold III in One Piece in 2014, and he also voiced the role of Morgan in One Piece. He is also known for his narration work, including in the Nichijou - My Ordinary Life anime.
Thanks to Omiya for the news tip.
Image via Aoni Production
Source: Oricon