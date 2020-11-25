Tsurikichi Sampei Manga Creator Takao Yaguchi Passes Away at 81

Sampei's fishing manga ran for 10 years, inspired '80s TV anime, live-action film

Manga creator Takao Yaguchi passed away due to pancreatic cancer in a Tokyo hospital on November 20. He was 81. His family held a private funeral.

His daughter Kaoru made the announcement through her father's Twitter account on Wednesday. She added that her father had been ill for half a year since he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May.

The Yokote Masuda Manga Museum, a museum in Yokote city dedicated to Yaguchi's works, announced on Wednesday that it will hold a gathering to celebrate and remember Yaguchi at a later date.

Yokote was born in 1939 in Yokote city in Akita prefecture. He is perhaps best known for his Tsurikichi Sampei fishing manga, which ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine from 1973 to 1983, and had 65 compiled book volumes. It inspired a television anime series that ran from 1980 to 1982. The manga also inspired a live-action film in 2009. The Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology gave him the Regional Person of Cultural Merit Award in 2009. This year marked his 50th year as a professional artist.

Yaguchi and Katsumi Tatsuzawa recently ended the Versus Gyoshin-san! manga on July 7. The manga was a spinoff of Tsurikichi Sampei .