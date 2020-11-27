Yo-kai Gakuen Y Manga Ends With 3rd Volume

3rd volume ships on January 28

Shogakukan is listing the third volume of Noriyuki Konishi 's Yo-kai Gakuen Y manga as the last volume. The volume will ship on January 28.

The manga is based on Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the new Yo-kai Watch anime series. Konishi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in September 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume on June 26.

Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū premiered last December and is airing on Fridays at 6:25 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka anime film opened in Japan in December 2019.

The television anime centers on protagonist Jinpei Jiba, who can transform into yo-kai hero Benimaru Kengō. The series is set in the same high school academy setting as Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka (Yo-kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?), the sixth film in the series, and continues the film's story. The series also introduces new characters and items.

Source: Shogakukan