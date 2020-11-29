The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Theme Song

The official website for the television anime of Meguru Seto 's The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ( Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon: Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series began streaming the show's second promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals and previews Coalamode's ending theme song "Nemophila."

The official website also revealed that Akari Kitō will play Luna (left below) and Yuki Nagano will play Alice (right).

The anime will premiere on MBS and TBS on January 8 at 26:25 JST (effectively, January 9 at 2:25 a.m.) The anime will then run on BS-TBS later that night, and it will launch on AT-X on January 10.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan, and it describes the story:

The Hidden Dungeon is a place of legend where rare treasures and items are hidden. Nor, the third son of an impoverished noble family who's lost the one job offer he had, was lucky enough to hear about this dungeon. He then acquires a skill that allows him to create, bestow, and edit skills... and in order to use it, he needs to accumulate points by carrying out such tasks as eating delicious meals and doing sexual things with alluring members of the opposite sex.

The anime stars (from left to right below):

Kenta Onishi ( My Roommate is a Cat , Clockwork Planet episode director) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi ). Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is in charge of series scripts. Yuya Uetake ( My Roommate is a Cat , The Rising of The Shield Hero key animator) is designing the characters.

Seto began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017, and it is still ongoing. Tomoyuki Hino 's manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in 2018.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the light novels and Hino's manga adaptation of the novels.