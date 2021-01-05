7SEEDS Anime Staff Replaces Season 2's Ending Sequence, After Conceding Similarities to Previous Work

The official website for the anime of Yumi Tamura 's 7SEEDS manga announced on Monday that the anime's second season completely replaced its ending animation sequence, after the production team received a notice that the animation was similar to an "existing work." The announcement noted that the production team arrived at the conclusion that it was "impossible to deny" the ending sequence's similarities.

The original ending sequence of the second season had many layouts and shots that bear similarity to the ending sequence of Kyoto Animation 's 2013 anime Beyond the Boundary .

The second season of 7SEEDS debuted on Netflix in March 2020. The season will be available in two Blu-ray Disc volumes in Japan on January 27 and April 28.

The first season debuted on Netflix in June 2019, delayed from its original April 2019 premiere date. The first season premiered on television in Japan in January 2020.

Netflix describes the anime:

In the immediate future, a giant meteorite has collided with earth. All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario called Project 7SEEDS, in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams. Each participant sought ways to survive on a deserted island.

Yukio Takahashi ( Dog & Scissors ) directed the anime at GONZO . Touko Machida ( The [email protected] , Chaika the Coffin Princess , Harukana Receive ) was in charge of series composition. Youko Satou ( Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) designed the characters.

The Stars Align anime's staff apologized in 2019 for using dance choreography without the original dancers' permission. Both dancers eventually began working with the anime team after that, and were credited in the anime's ending sequence. More recently, the Tokyo Babylon 2021 television anime posted an apology last month for referencing costume designs for two characters from other sources without permission. The anime was then delayed from its planned April premiere to an as-yet unspecified date due to the incident.