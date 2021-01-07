Sai Asai's Nishi Ogikubo Mitsuboshi Yōshudō Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series

Manga about Ogikubo bar launched last October

The February issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on Wednesday that Sai Asai 's Nishi Ogikubo Mitsuboshi Yōshudō manga is inspiring a television series adaptation.

The manga's story centers on a hole-in-the-wall bar that has a handsome bartender and a silent chef. The bartender serves cocktails as he gives an ear to a patron's problems, while the chef serves delicacies made from simple canned food.

Asai launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in October 2020.

Asai previously drew the Alice in the Country of Clover: Knight's Knowledge and Alice in Twin World: Love, Storms, and Flower Clocks manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released both series in English.

Artmove, under its QuinRose brand, developed the Alice in the Country of series of games, which reimagines Lewis Carroll 's classic fantasy novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland with bishōnen . The series inspired a long-running string of manga adaptations that became bestsellers in the United States. The franchise also spawned the anime film Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful Wonder World and a stage musical. The franchise is inspiring two new Spade no Kuni no Alice games by Idea Factory 's Otomate brand.