Alice in the Country of Clover: Knight's Knowledge's Sai Asai Launches New Manga

We need that sense of spiteful optimism more than ever, so bust out those microphones, warm up your vocal chords, and let out some hellacious death screams for all of the Retsukos out there.

― I loved Aggretsuko's surprisingly heartfelt and sometimes depressingly relevant first season when it premiered on Netflix back in the long ago age of 2018, and while I liked Season 2 quite a bit, it often felt ...