Alice in the Country of Clover: Knight's Knowledge's Sai Asai Launches New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The October issue of Akita Shoten's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on Saturday that Sai Asai will launch a new manga titled Nishi Ogikubo Mitsuboshi Yōshadō (West Ogikubo Mitsuboshi Bar) in the magazine's next issue on October 6. The first chapter will have 32 pages. The manga's story will center on a bar that has a handsome bartender and a silent chef.
Asai previously drew the Alice in the Country of Clover: Knight's Knowledge (pictured at right) and Alice in Twin World: Love, Storms, and Flower Clocks manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released both series in English.
Artmove, under its QuinRose brand, developed the Alice in the Country of series of games, which reimagines Lewis Carroll's classic fantasy novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland with bishōnen. The series inspired a long-running string of manga adaptations that became bestsellers in the United States. The franchise also spawned the anime film Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful Wonder World and a stage musical. The franchise is inspiring two new Spade no Kuni no Alice games by Idea Factory's Otomate brand.
Source: Mystery Bonita October issue