Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Premieres for So I'm a Spider, So What?, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Monday the premiere dates and English dub casts for the So I'm a Spider, So What? , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! , and the Burn The Witch ! anime.

The English dub for So I'm a Spider, So What? will premiere on February 19, and it will star Brianna Knickerbocker as Kumoko.

The dub for The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter will debut on February 26, and the cast includes:

The Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! anime's dub will premiere on February 23, and the cast includes:

All three episodes of the Burn The Witch ! anime will debut with an English dub on March 15. The cast includes:

Crunchyroll is also streaming the English dubs for Jujutsu Kaisen and the second half of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime's second season.

Source: Crunchyroll