News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Premieres for So I'm a Spider, So What?, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Monday the premiere dates and English dub casts for the So I'm a Spider, So What?, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, and the Burn The Witch! anime.
The English dub for So I'm a Spider, So What? will premiere on February 19, and it will star Brianna Knickerbocker as Kumoko.
The dub for The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter will debut on February 26, and the cast includes:
- Zeno Robinson as Noir Stardia
- Lizzie Freeman as Emma Brightness
- Anne Yatco as Lola
- Janice Kawaye as Olvia Servant
- Ryan Bartley as Alice Stardia
The Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! anime's dub will premiere on February 23, and the cast includes:
- Max Mittelman as Atsushi Nakajima
- Kaiji Tang as Osamu Dazai
- Nicolas Roye as Chuuya Nakahara
- Landon McDonald as Rampo Edogawa
- Cherami Leigh as Kyoka Izumi
All three episodes of the Burn The Witch! anime will debut with an English dub on March 15. The cast includes:
- Allegra Clark as Noel Niihashi
- Olivia Hack as Ninny Sprangcole
- Griffin Burns as Balgo Parks
- Sean Chiplock as Bruno Bangnyfe
Crunchyroll is also streaming the English dubs for Jujutsu Kaisen and the second half of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime's second season.
Source: Crunchyroll