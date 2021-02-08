News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Premieres for So I'm a Spider, So What?, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, Burn The Witch

Crunchyroll announced on Monday the premiere dates and English dub casts for the So I'm a Spider, So What?, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, and the Burn The Witch! anime.

The English dub for So I'm a Spider, So What? will premiere on February 19, and it will star Brianna Knickerbocker as Kumoko.

The dub for The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter will debut on February 26, and the cast includes:

The Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! anime's dub will premiere on February 23, and the cast includes:

All three episodes of the Burn The Witch! anime will debut with an English dub on March 15. The cast includes:

Crunchyroll is also streaming the English dubs for Jujutsu Kaisen and the second half of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime's second season.

Source: Crunchyroll

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives