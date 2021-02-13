Ninja Slayer Authors Launch New Manga With Artist Jun Hanyunyū

"Brutal paranormal pulp action" manga launches on March 12

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine revealed on Friday that storywriters Yu Honda and Leika Sugi are partnering with artist Jun Hanyunyū on a new manga that will premiere in the magazine's April issue on March 12.

While the issue listed the manga with the temporary title Kami Kui no Arata , the authors revealed on Friday that the correct title is Arata no Kemono (Arata the Beast).

The authors stated the manga will be "brutal paranormal pulp action entertainment."

Honda and Sugi are the original creators of the Ninja Slayer franchise. The Ninja Slayer story was originally posted piecemeal on Twitter by Japanese "translators" Yu Honda and Leika Sugi , allegedly translating the work of American authors "Bradley Bond and Philip [email protected] Morzez." After the story grew in popularity, Enterbrain published the first volume in print in September 2012. A 26-episode net anime series premiered in April 2015. Funimation streamed the series in North America with English subtitles, and also streamed an English dub. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in December 2012.

The franchise also includes several manga series.

Hanyunyū's Good-Bye manga received a live-action television adaptation in 2018.