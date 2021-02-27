Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- Original Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, Story, Visual, April 3 Premiere

The official Twitter account for Wit Studio 's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- began streaming the show's full promotional video on Saturday and the fourth concept trailer on Friday. The promo video revealed that the anime will premiere on April 3 and will air on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , MBS , Me-Tele, Hokkaido Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The official website for the anime additionally revealed the main cast and more staff, the opening theme song artist, the show's story, and a visual.

The latest concept trailer is titled "[Watashi] ga Chōji wo Erabu Toki" (When [I] Choose to Stop). Previous concept trailers streamed on previous Fridays in February.

The main cast includes:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Vivy, the first-ever automated human-type AI. Her directive is "to make everyone happy with song." She is a songstress who serves humanity.



Jun Fukuyama as Matsumoto, an AI who travels from 100 years in the future to see Vivy. His directive is "to prevent the war between AI and humans." He works with Vivy to destroy all AI. He is a chatterbox and is overconfident, and so has an unusual personality for an AI.



Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Warlords of Sigrdrifa ) and Eiji Umehara ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child ) created the story and wrote the scripts. Vivy Score is credited with the original story. Shinpei Ezaki ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio , and Yūsuke Kubo is the assistant director. loundraw ( Tsukigakirei ) is the original character designer, and Yūichi Takahashi is adapting those designs for animation and is also the chief animation director alongside Takuma Ebisu . Satoru Kousaki ( BEASTARS , Lucky Star ) is composing the music.

Atsumi Tanezaki as the character Vivy will perform the show's opening theme song "Sing My Pleasure." The promo video previews the song.

The story takes place in "Nearland," a theme park where "dreams, hope, and science" exist together as an AI theme park. The theme park is where the first automated human-type AI is born. Vivy is an AI who sings on stage for park attendees every day, as it is her directive to "make everyone happy through song." She performs wholeheartedly for the attendees in the park. One day, an AI named Matsumoto appears before her. He says he has come from 100 years in the future with the directive of "working with Vivy to correct history, and to stop the war between AI and humans that breaks out 100 years from now." The 100-year journey of the AI songstress Vivy begins.

The site also revealed a novel in the franchise titled Vivy prototype that will ship on April 30.