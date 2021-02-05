WIT Studio Streams Concept Trailer for Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- TV Anime

The official Twitter account for Wit Studio 's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- began streaming the first concept trailer on Friday:

オリジナルテレビアニメ 「 Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- 」 CONCEPT TRAILER #1 <私>が名前を与えられるとき next ▷ 2021.2.12 https://vivy-portal.com #ヴィヴィ(@vivy_portal)February 5

The concept trailer is titled "[Watashi] ga Namae Ataerareru Toki" (When [I] Am Given a Name) The account will stream the next concept trailer on February 12.

Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Warlords of Sigrdrifa ) and Eiji Umehara ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child ) created the story and wrote the scripts.

The staff teased the tagline: "The story of how I, Vivy, will destroy my AI self …"