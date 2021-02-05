News
WIT Studio Streams Concept Trailer for Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- TV Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Wit Studio's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- began streaming the first concept trailer on Friday:
オリジナルテレビアニメ 「Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-」
CONCEPT TRAILER #1 <私>が名前を与えられるとき
next ▷ 2021.2.12
https://vivy-portal.com #ヴィヴィ(@vivy_portal)February 5
The concept trailer is titled "[Watashi] ga Namae Ataerareru Toki" (When [I] Am Given a Name) The account will stream the next concept trailer on February 12.
Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Warlords of Sigrdrifa) and Eiji Umehara (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child) created the story and wrote the scripts.
The staff teased the tagline: "The story of how I, Vivy, will destroy my AI self …"
Source: Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- anime's Twitter account