Chainsaw Man Manga Has 9.3 Million Copies in Circulation

11th volume shipped on Thursday

Shueisha revealed that Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga has more than 9.3 million copies in circulation as of Thursday's release of the 11th compiled book volume. The 11th volume is the final volume of the series' first part.

The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018. The manga ended its first part, the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in Weekly Shonen Jump on December 15. The manga had entered its "final stage" in November.

The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2019, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga won in the Best Shōnen Manga category at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards on January 19. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz Media describes the story:

Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

The second part of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga will feature the manga's "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc) and will feature Denji going to school.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ).

Source: Anime! Anime! (CHiRO★)