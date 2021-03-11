News
Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals April 8 Debut
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the new Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ (Fairy Ranmaru ~I Will Help Your Heart~) television anime unveiled on Thursday the anime's second promotional video, visual, additional character images, and April 8 premiere.
The anime will premiere on AT-X on April 8 at 11:00 p.m. JST, and it will also air on Tokyo MX and BS NTV.
The main cast includes:
The cast also includes:
Taiga Umatani (RobiHachi) is credited for the original story. Masakazu Hishida (King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars) is directing the anime at Studio Comet. Kōsuke Kobayashi (Idol Time PriPara) is the series director. Yuzuru Aoba is charge of the series scripts. The character designers include Shouko Nagasawa for human characters, Andgy for holy characters, and Tomoko Miyakawa (Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS!) for mascot characters. Tetsuya Ishikawa (Bakumatsu) is the action supervisor. Masayuki Nomoto (Rent-A-Girlfriend) is animating the series. The chief animation directors include Nagasawa, Miyakawa, and Hatsumi Takahashi Eiga Yo-kai Watch: Sora Tobu Kujira to Double Sekai no Daibōken da Nyan!) for the human characters; and Mika Yamamoto (Tiger & Bunny) and Sayaka Tokunaga (Fruits Basket) for the holy characters.
Sachiko Urushido (Digimon Adventure tri.) is the color key artist. Tsutomu Nishikura (Inazuma Eleven) is the art director, Hayato Numajiri (Ani × Para: Anata no Hero wa Dare Desu ka) is the CG director, Kenji Takehara (Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest) is the director of photography, and Hideaki Murai is the editor. Ryousuke Naya (Kakushigoto) is the sound director, and yamazo (Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS!) is the composer. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production. F-Ran Production Committee is handling the anime's production.
The main cast's unit 5 to Heaven are performing the opening theme song "Ayashiku Get your heart" and ending theme song "Yо̄sei Aika."
