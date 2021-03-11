Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals April 8 Debut

King of Prism director's magical boy anime also unveils visual, more character images

The official website for the new Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ (Fairy Ranmaru ~I Will Help Your Heart~) television anime unveiled on Thursday the anime's second promotional video, visual, additional character images, and April 8 premiere.

The anime will premiere on AT-X on April 8 at 11:00 p.m. JST, and it will also air on Tokyo MX and BS NTV .

The main cast includes:

Shogo Sakata as Ranmaru Ai

Kohsuke Tanabe as Homura Hoterase

Yutaka Balletta as Urū Seiren

Taichi Kusano as Juka Mutsuoka

Akihiro Hori as Takara Utashiro

The cast also includes:

Tetsuei Sumiya as Sirius Tenrо̄in

Junpei Morita as Hо̄jо̄ Amamori

Shiori Mikami as Jо̄-о̄

Kazutomi Yamamoto as Bakkun

Taiga Umatani ( RobiHachi ) is credited for the original story. Masakazu Hishida ( King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Kōsuke Kobayashi ( Idol Time PriPara ) is the series director. Yuzuru Aoba is charge of the series scripts. The character designers include Shouko Nagasawa for human characters, Andgy for holy characters, and Tomoko Miyakawa ( Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! ) for mascot characters. Tetsuya Ishikawa ( Bakumatsu ) is the action supervisor. Masayuki Nomoto ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is animating the series. The chief animation directors include Nagasawa, Miyakawa, and Hatsumi Takahashi Eiga Yo-kai Watch: Sora Tobu Kujira to Double Sekai no Daibōken da Nyan! ) for the human characters; and Mika Yamamoto ( Tiger & Bunny ) and Sayaka Tokunaga ( Fruits Basket ) for the holy characters.

Sachiko Urushido ( Digimon Adventure tri. ) is the color key artist. Tsutomu Nishikura ( Inazuma Eleven ) is the art director, Hayato Numajiri ( Ani × Para: Anata no Hero wa Dare Desu ka ) is the CG director, Kenji Takehara ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is the director of photography, and Hideaki Murai is the editor. Ryousuke Naya ( Kakushigoto ) is the sound director, and yamazo ( Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! ) is the composer. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production. F-Ran Production Committee is handling the anime's production.

The main cast's unit 5 to Heaven are performing the opening theme song "Ayashiku Get your heart" and ending theme song "Yо̄sei Aika."