The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Anime's Teaser Reveals Staff

The official website for the television anime of Toru Toba 's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) ( Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō ) light novel series began streaming a new teaser promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The teaser reveals the anime's staff and previews the main character Wein's voice.

Makoto Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Xin Ya Cai is the assistant director. Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair , Higehiro ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ryūnosuke Ōji is designing the characters. Yoshihiro Tsukashita is the 3D director. Hirotsugu Kakoi is the art director, while Fusako Nakao is the color designer. Toshihiko Sahashi is composing the music.

Mai Hasegawa (editz) is in charge of editing. Natsumi Uchida is the director of photography. Ryousuke Naya is the audio director. Studio Mausu is credited for Audio Production . Yuuma Oogami is credited as the animation producer.

The anime's cast members include Sōma Saitō as Wein, Rie Takahashi as Ninym Ralei, Sayaka Senbongi as Falanya Elk Arbalest, and Nao Tōyama as Lowellmina Earthworld.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

SB Creative published the first volume of the novel series in May 2018, and the ninth volume on March 12. Toba writes the novels and Falmaro provides the art. Emuda has been serializing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website since October 2019.

