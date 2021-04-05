'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro' Anime Casts Nana Mizuki

Mizuki plays art club President in 12-episode series

The official website for the anime of Nanashi 's Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san ) manga revealed on Monday that Nana Mizuki will voice the President of the art club. She is a third-year high school student who excels academically and physically. She has good art skills and is aiming to go to an art university. The President gets upset when the art club room is being used at a hangout.

The series will get four Blu-ray Disc releases with three episodes each, for a total of 12 episodes. The Blu-ray Discs will ship on May 26, June 23, July 28, and August 25. The website revealed the cover of the first volume.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on April 10 at 25:00 (effectively, April 11 at 1:00 a.m.) It will also run on MBS and AT-X . Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Vertical publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Mischievous Nagatoro-san always bugs Senpai to get a reaction out of him.

What is her motivation? Does she just want to create misery for Senpai?

Or maybe she secretly likes him?

The cast includes:

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film , and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising the series scripts.

Misaki Suzuki (sub-character designs on Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Tari Tari ) is designing the characters, and Gin (Busted Rose) from Pop Team Epic and Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? is composing the music.

Uesaka is performing the anime's opening theme song.

Nanashi debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017. The 10th compiled volume shipped in Japan on March 9, and Kodansha Comics published the sixth volume in English on March 23.