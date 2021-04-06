Aquatope of White Sand Anime Reveals Promo Video, More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The official website for P.A. Works 's original anime series Aquatope of White Sand ( Shiroi Suna no Aquatope ) revealed the show's additional cast, theme song artists, visuals, and a promotional video on Tuesday.

The five-member female vocal unit ARCANA PROJECT will perform the opening theme song "Tayutae, Nana-iro" (Sway, Seven Colors), and the Mia REGINA group will perform the ending theme song "Tsukiumi no Yurikago" (Moon Ocean's Cradle).

The new cast includes:

Azumi Waki as Tsukimi Teruya



Lynn as Karin Kudaka



The anime will debut in July.

Toshiya Shinohara ( Black Butler , IRODUKU: The World in Colors , A Lull in the Sea ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Yuuko Kakihara ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors , Digimon Adventure tri. films) is handling the series composition, and Yuki Akiyama ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors , The Eccentric Family 2 ) is designing the characters for animation based on U35 's ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) original designs. Akiyama is also the animation director. Project Tingala is credited with the original work. Yoshiaki Dewa ( A Lull in the Sea , Flying Witch ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The anime stars:

Miku Itō as Kukuru Misakino



Rikako Aida as Fuuka Miyazawa



The anime takes place at Gama Gama Aquarium, a small aquarium in Okinawa, an hour's bus ride from Naha. Kukuru Misakino is an 18-year-old high school student who works there, and she knows about the "secret" of the aquarium: sometimes you can see mysterious things. One day Kukuru meets Fuuka, standing in front of a water tank with flowing hair and a tear rolling down her cheek. Fuuka has given up on her dream of becoming an idol and she has run away from Tokyo to Okinawa. Wanting to find a place to belong, Fuuka earnestly asks to work at the aquarium. The anime follows Kukuru and Fuuka as they deal with the issues of the secret of the aquarium and a looming crisis of its possible closure.