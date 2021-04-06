News
Aquatope of White Sand Anime Reveals Promo Video, More Cast, Theme Song Artists
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for P.A. Works's original anime series Aquatope of White Sand (Shiroi Suna no Aquatope) revealed the show's additional cast, theme song artists, visuals, and a promotional video on Tuesday.
The five-member female vocal unit ARCANA PROJECT will perform the opening theme song "Tayutae, Nana-iro" (Sway, Seven Colors), and the Mia REGINA group will perform the ending theme song "Tsukiumi no Yurikago" (Moon Ocean's Cradle).
The new cast includes:
Azumi Waki as Tsukimi Teruya
Lynn as Karin Kudaka
The anime will debut in July.
Toshiya Shinohara (Black Butler, IRODUKU: The World in Colors, A Lull in the Sea) is directing the anime at P.A. Works. Yuuko Kakihara (IRODUKU: The World in Colors, Digimon Adventure tri. films) is handling the series composition, and Yuki Akiyama (IRODUKU: The World in Colors, The Eccentric Family 2) is designing the characters for animation based on U35's (Lapis Re:LiGHTs) original designs. Akiyama is also the animation director. Project Tingala is credited with the original work. Yoshiaki Dewa (A Lull in the Sea, Flying Witch) is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Art Director: Kurumi Suzuki
- Art Supervisor: Junichi Higashi
- Art Setting: Yoshinori Shiozawa
- Director of Photography: Tomo Namiki
- Color Design: Naomi Nakano
- 3D Director: Haruki Suzuki
- Editing: Ayumu Takahashi
- Special Effects: Masahiro Murakami
- Sound Director: Yō Yamada
- Producer: Infinite
The anime stars:
Miku Itō as Kukuru Misakino
Rikako Aida as Fuuka Miyazawa
The anime takes place at Gama Gama Aquarium, a small aquarium in Okinawa, an hour's bus ride from Naha. Kukuru Misakino is an 18-year-old high school student who works there, and she knows about the "secret" of the aquarium: sometimes you can see mysterious things. One day Kukuru meets Fuuka, standing in front of a water tank with flowing hair and a tear rolling down her cheek. Fuuka has given up on her dream of becoming an idol and she has run away from Tokyo to Okinawa. Wanting to find a place to belong, Fuuka earnestly asks to work at the aquarium. The anime follows Kukuru and Fuuka as they deal with the issues of the secret of the aquarium and a looming crisis of its possible closure.
Source: Aquatope of White Sand anime's website
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history