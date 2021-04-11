Live-Action Ride or Die Film's Clip Streamed

Netflix began streaming a clip on Sunday for Ride or Die (in Japanese Kanojo ), its live-action film of Ching Nakamura 's Gunjō yuri drama manga. The clip features Rei and Nanae in a roadside restaurant while on the run.

The film will be available worldwide simultaneously on Netflix on April 15.

The film will star Kiko Mizuhara as Rei and Honami Satō as Nanae. Additional cast members include Yōko Maki, Anne Suzuki , Tetsushi Tanaka , Sara Minami, Shinya Niiro, Shunsuke Tanaka , and Setsuko Torimaru.

Ryūichi Hiroki is directing the film, Nami Kikkawa is penning the screenplay, and Haruomi Hosono is performing the theme song.

The manga centers on a woman who asks another woman who is in love with her to kill her abusive husband. The manga then follows the two women on the run after the murder.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine and ran for 13 installments, before being suddenly removed from the magazine in 2009. The manga then resumed in Shogakukan 's Ikki magazine in April 2010. The manga ended in Ikki in 2012 with three volumes.

Part of the manga is available in English for free on Nakamura's Note website, and Nakamura is planning an e-book of the manga's first volume.

