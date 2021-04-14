Zannen na Ikimono no Jiten Anime Gets Film in Summer 2022

Anime studio Fanworks announced on Thursday that it is producing a new film in the anime adaptation of the Zannen na Ikimono Jiten (Humorous & Adorable Evolutionary Creatures or literally, Encyclopedia of Pitiful Creatures) book series. The film will open in Japan in summer 2022. The book series' Tadaaki Imaizumi returns to supervise the film, which travels to Antarctica, Australia, and Azumino in Japan's Nagano prefecture, and Aeon Entertainment will distribute.

The book series offers humorous introductions to surprising animal facts, such as "raccoons don't really wash their food," "dolphins would drown if they fell completely asleep," and "chameleons change their colors at will."

Takahashi Shoten began publishing the book series in 2016, and as of the sixth volume's release on April 24, the series will have more than 4.2 million copies in circulation.

Mariko Tokunaga directed the books' first 10-episode anime series which premiered in August 2018. Pop Team Epic series director and scriptwriter Jun Aoki directed the subsequent series in March 2019 and July 2019. The fourth and latest five-episode series (also directed by Aoki) premiered on January 31 earlier this year. The book series also inspired 24 live-action shorts that ran from October 2020 to March 2021.