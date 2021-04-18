GKIDS Rereleases Children of the Sea, 3 More Anime Films in U.S. Theaters

GKIDS and Fathom Events announced Friday that they will rerelease four anime films in theaters in the United States from June through September:

Children of the Sea will screen with an English dub on June 13 and in Japanese with subtitles on June 15.

will screen with an English on June 13 and in Japanese with subtitles on June 15. Weathering With You will screen with an English dub on July 25 and in Japanese with subtitles on July 27.

will screen with an English on July 25 and in Japanese with subtitles on July 27. Lupin III THE FIRST will screen with an English dub on August 29 and in Japanese with subtitles on August 31.

will screen with an English on August 29 and in Japanese with subtitles on August 31. Promare will screen with an English dub on September 16 and in Japanese with subtitles on September 19.

Tickets for the screenings will go on sale on May 14. The English dubbed screenings of the Weathering With You , Lupin III THE FIRST , and Promare anime films will also be available in 4DX.

